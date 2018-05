May 1 (Reuters) -

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS LTD FILES FOR INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF UP TO $92 MILLION - SEC FILING

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS LTD APPLIED TO LIST ITS ORDINARY SHARES ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “ITRM”

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS LTD SAYS LEERINK PARTNERS, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES AND NEEDHAM & COMPANY ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS LTD - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR PURPOSE OF CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE