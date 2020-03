March 31 (Reuters) - Iterum Therapeutics PLC:

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF SULOPENEM IN COMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTION (CUTI) AND UNCOMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTION (UUTI)

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM UUTI AND CUTI CLINICAL TRIALS TO BE ANNOUNCED IN Q2 2020

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC - MAINTAINING BUSINESS OPERATIONS AMID COVID-19 PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS