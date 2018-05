May 16 (Reuters) -

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS PLC SEES IPO OF 5,333,333 ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS SAYS EXPECTS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE TO BE BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $65 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIALS OF ORAL SULOPENEM, SULOPENEM IN THREE INDICATIONS

* ITERUM THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $15 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS FOR MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PFIZER INC Source text: [bit.ly/2rMAthB]