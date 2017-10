July 21 (Reuters) - ITESOFT SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 12 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIFS OF GROWTH FOR 2017

* ONGOING DISCUSSIONS TO SIGN BEFORE THE END OF THE YEAR SEVERAL SAAS CONTRACTS Source text: bit.ly/2vrOZwx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)