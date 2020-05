BRIEF-Itesoft Sees Drop In FY Turnover

May 29 (Reuters) - Itesoft SA:

* ANTICIPATES DROP IN ITS TURNOVER FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, BUT SPECIFIES HOWEVER THAT RECURRING PART OF ITS ACTIVITY REPRESENTS 60% OF ITS TURNOVER

* CONTINUITY OF ACTIVITY OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT TEAMS ALLOWS CONTINUED DEVELOPMENT OF NEW PRODUCTS WITH HIGH ADDED VALUE FOR ITS CUSTOMERS

* OBTAINED AND SET UP STATE GUARANTEED LOAN OF EUR 3 MILLION

* LOAN IS GUARANTEED UP TO 90% BY BPIFRANCE, AND MAY BE AMORTIZED IF NECESSARY OVER PERIOD OF UP TO 5 YEARS Source text : bit.ly/3ewGxS8 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)