BRIEF-ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc

* ITG announces partnership to form Matrix Holding Group

* Says ‍signed a definitive agreement with Option Technology Solutions Llc (OpTech) to form Matrix Holding Group​

* Says ‍venture is expected to launch in Q1 2018​

* Investment Technology Group says ‍ITG will hold a minority stake in the partnership

* ITG- will continue to service its buy-side customers with multi-asset options and futures capabilities through triton ems and ITG’s trading desk

* Investment Technology Group Inc - ‍Matrix Partnership will be based in Chicago​