May 2 (Reuters) - Investment Technology Group Inc:

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP Q1 GAAP SHR $0.13

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP Q1 REVENUE $131.5 MLN VS I/B/E/S VIEW $130.5 MLN

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP Q1 SHR VIEW $0.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC - QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY TRADING VOLUME IN U.S. WAS 137 MLN SHARES VERSUS 151 MLN SHARES

* INC - THE NEW ACCOUNTING RULE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ADDITIONAL DEFERRAL OF ABOUT $2 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: