March 2 (Reuters) - ITHMAR CAPITAL:

* ITHMAR CAPITAL - APPOINTMENT AS INVESTMENT MANAGER IN SHARES OF NMC

* ITHMAR CAPITAL - KHALEEFA BUTTI, SAEED MOHAMED BUTTI DECIDED TO TAKE PASSIVE ROLE IN MANAGEMENT OF SHAREHOLDING IN NMC