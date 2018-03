March 26 (Reuters) - ITM Power Plc

* ITM POWER PLC - CONSORTIUM INCLUDING ITM POWER, SHELL, TOYOTA, HONDA AND HYUNDAI HAS WON £8.8 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT IN UK

* ITM POWER PLC - FUNDING TO IMPROVE ACCESS TO HYDROGEN REFUELLING STATIONS TO SUPPORT CONTINUED ROLL OUT OF HYDROGEN FUEL CELL ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN UK

* ITM POWER PLC - PROJECT HAS FURTHER FUNDING SUPPORT FROM EUROPEAN FUEL CELLS AND HYDROGEN JOINT UNDERTAKING