June 8 (Reuters) - ITM Power PLC:

* ITM POWER PLC - MINOR COVID-19 IMPACT ON BESSEMER PARK FITOUT PROGRAMME (NOW EXPECTED TO OPEN IN Q4 2020)

* ITM POWER PLC - CASH POSITION £41.0M AT YEAR END, £38.5M AT END OF MAY