March 22(Reuters) - ITmedia Inc

* Says it will set up a product review media related JV with SoftBank Commerce & Service Corp, in Tokyo, on April 2

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 150 million yen

* Says the company and SoftBank Commerce & Service Corp will hold a 40 percent stake and a 60 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/To9omM

