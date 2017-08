Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pocket Card Co Ltd

* Says a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit of Itochu Corp and a wholly owned unit of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. plan to jointly acquire shares of the co via takeover bid in middle November, at the price of 1,072 yen per share

* Says Itochu and unit plan to raise stake in the co to 46 percent and FamilyMart and unit plan to raise stake in the co to 34 percent

