April 19(Reuters) - Itochu Corp

* Says its wholly owned unit plans to offer a takeover bid for up to 10.9 million shares of Familymart Uny Holdings Co Ltd , at the price of 11,000 yen per share

* Takeover bid total amount at 120.34 billion yen for 10.9 million shares

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/uiEWX7

