BRIEF-ITT Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ITT Inc:

* ITT reports strong 2017 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍revenue up 11 pct to $645 million​

* ITT Inc - co raising its previously announced fy17 revenue guidance to new range of up 4 percent to 5 percent

* Company is raising the midpoint of its previously announced 2017 full year adjusted eps guidance by $0.07 to $2.52

* ITT - for FY17 ‍new adjusted eps range is now $2.50 to $2.55​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $606.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S