BRIEF-ITT Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.14

May 4 (Reuters) - ITT Inc:

* ITT REPORTS STRONG 2018 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.14

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE

* QTRLY REVENUE $689.3 MILLION VERSUS $625.8 MILLION

* RAISING MID-POINT OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE BY FIVE CENTS TO $3.05

* QTRLY ORGANIC ORDERS UP 4%

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.73, REVENUE VIEW $684.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.09 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORGANIC ORDERS GREW 8 PERCENT EXCLUDING A LARGE PRIOR YEAR OIL AND GAS ORDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: