March 27 (Reuters) - Itus Corp:

* ITUS AND SERAMETRIX ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF A BLINDED PROSTATE CANCER STUDY

* ITUS- ALONG WITH SERAMETRIX, CO EVALUATING WHETHER CCHEK MAY BE UTILIZED TO DISTINGUISH BETWEEN RESPONDERS AND NON-RESPONDERS TO IMMUNE-THERAPIES

* ITUS CORP - ITUS CORRECTLY IDENTIFIED 33 OF 36 PROSTATE CANCER SAMPLES AND 34 OF 37 HEALTHY DONOR SAMPLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: