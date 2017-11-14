FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ITV says performing in line, Q3 revenue slips 1 pct
November 14, 2017 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-ITV says performing in line, Q3 revenue slips 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Itv Plc

* ‍remains on track to deliver​

* ‍performance in line with our expectations​

* ‍total external revenue down 1% to £2,132m (2016: £2,157m), with decline in nar largely offset by continued good growth in non-nar up 8%​

* ‍itv family nar is forecast to be up 1% in q4 with october down 1%, november up 2% and december up 1%​

* ‍over full year we expect itv family nar to be down around 5%, again outperforming total tv ad market​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
