FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
BRIEF-ITW reports second-quarter 2017 results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2017 / 12:33 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-ITW reports second-quarter 2017 results

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.32 to $6.52

* Q2 earnings per share $1.66 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illinois Tool Works Inc - for Q3 2017, company expects earnings to be in range of $1.57 to $1.67 per share with organic growth of 1 percent to 3 percent

* Is raising its 2017 full-year EPS guidance by $0.12 at mid-point

* Illinois Tool Works Inc sees 2017 full-year organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.38, revenue view $14.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illinois Tool Works - Q3, revised 2017 EPS guidance does not include any EPS benefit from disclosed legal settlement beyond $0.03 per share recorded in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.