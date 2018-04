BRIEF-Itway To Sell Turkish And Greek Cyber Security Product VAD Units To Cognosec

April 4 (Reuters) - Itway Spa:

* SIGNS EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH COGNOSEC TO SELL TURKISH AND GREEK CYBER SECURITY PRODUCT VALUE ADDED DISTRIBUTORS

* SIGNS TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOR SALE TO COGNOSEC OF 100% OF ITWAY HELLAS SL SA & ITWAY TURKYIE LTD

* TOTAL CONSIDERATION PAYABLE BY COGNOSEC FOR TRANSACTION WILL BE EUR 10 MILLION

* CONSIDERATION WILL CONSIST OF EUR 2 MILLION IN CASH AND EUR 8 MILLION IN COGNOSEC NEWLY ISSUED SHARES

* SALE OF VALUE ADDED DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES IN GREECE AND TURKEY COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF VAD BUSINESSES

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q2