a month ago
BRIEF-Ivanhoé Cambridge sells Gecina subscription rights for 32.5 mln euros
July 19, 2017 / 6:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ivanhoé Cambridge sells Gecina subscription rights for 32.5 mln euros

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Ivanhoé cambridge:

* Sale of 12,597,643 Gecina preferential subscription rights for approximately 32.5 million euros‍​

* Sale took place by way of a private placement to institutional investors, representing a global amount of c. 32.5 million euros

* Offering provides the right to subscribe for up to 1,799,663 new Gecina shares

* Following offerings, Ivanhoé Cambridge will hold a stake of approximately 20.4% in Gecina

* Goldman Sachs acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner. Deutsche bank and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners on placing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

