May 8 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* IVANHOE MINES ISSUES 2018 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND REVIEW OF EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES

* IVANHOE MINES LTD - TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT OF $3.9 MILLION FOR Q1 2018 COMPARED TO TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS OF $5.0 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: