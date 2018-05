May 7 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* IVANHOE MINES SECURES LONG-TERM SUPPLY OF TREATED BULK WATER FOR THE PLATREEF PLATINUM, PALLADIUM, NICKEL, COPPER AND GOLD MINE IN SOUTH AFRICA

* IVANHOE MINES LTD - IVANPLATS, SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT ON MAY 3 WITH MOGALAKWENA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY

* IVANHOE MINES - IVANPLATS TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO MUNICIPALITY FOR CERTIFIED COSTS OF ABOUT $19.6 MILLION TO COMPLETE MASODI TREATMENT WORKS