Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* ‍TO EXPLORE ACCELERATION OPTIONS FOR BUILDING FIRST TWO MINES AT KAMOA-KAKULA CONCURRENTLY​

* ‍POTENTIAL FOR EXPANDING PRODUCTION TO 18 MTPA AND BEYOND​

* ‍AN INITIAL SIX MILLION-TONNE-PER-ANNUM COPPER MINE AT KAKULA CAN BE DEVELOPED FOR AN ESTIMATED US$1.2 BILLION​