Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines:

* ANNOUNCES A 50% INCREASE IN INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCES, AT A 3% CUT-OFF GRADE, AT THE ULTRA-HIGH-GRADE KAKULA COPPER DISCOVERY IN D.R. CONGO

* SAYS ‍NEW MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE ESTABLISHES KAMOA-KAKULA PROJECT AS WORLD‘S FOURTH-LARGEST COPPER DISCOVERY​

* ‍KAMOA-KAKULA PROJECT IS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IVANHOE MINES, ZIJIN MINING AND GOVERNMENT OF DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO​

* SAYS CONSULTATION BETWEEN INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS AND GOVERNMENT SET TO BEGIN TO REVIEW THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO 2002 MINING CODE​

* SAYS RECENTLY HAS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS IN KINSHASA, CAPITAL OF DRC, REGARDING REVIEW OF DRC 2002 MINING CODE​

* ‍IN CONJUNCTION WITH OTHER INTERNATIONAL MINING COS OPERATING IN DRC, PROGRESS BEEN MADE TO UNDERSTAND ISSUES OF CONCERN TO GOVERNMENT & INDUSTRY PARTICIPANTS​

* SAYS ‍HAS RECEIVED SPECIFIC ASSURANCE THAT A DETAILED CONSULTATION PROCESS WILL COMMENCE IN NEAR FUTURE TO REVIEW THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO'S 2002 MINING CODE