March 20 (Reuters) - Ivd Medical Holding Ltd:

* IVD MEDICAL HOLDING LTD- EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN REVENUE BY MORE THAN 400% FOR YEAR

* IVD MEDICAL HOLDING LTD - EXPECT SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE BY MORE THAN 100% FOR YEAR

* IVD MEDICAL- EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO CONSOLIDATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS OF VASTEC MEDICAL LIMITED TOGETHER WITH UNITS