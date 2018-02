Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ive Group Ltd:

* H1 REVENUE $359.3 MILLION VERSUS $ 207.7 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 356% TO $16 MILLION ‍​

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 8.0 AUSTRALIAN CENTS PER SHARE

* FY2018 PRO FORMA EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE $72-$77 MILLION INCLUDING THE CONTRIBUTION FROM SEMA‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: