June 17 (Reuters) - Iveric Bio Inc:

* IVERIC BIO, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK AND PRE-FUNDED WARRANTS AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* IVERIC BIO INC - COMMENCING UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $50.0 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* IVERIC BIO - AGREED TO SELL IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT $35 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK TO AFFILIATES OF VIVO CAPITAL, LLC & SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: