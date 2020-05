BRIEF-Iveric Bio Posts Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.28

May 6 (Reuters) - Iveric Bio Inc:

* IVERIC BIO REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CO HAD $108.4 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* IVERIC BIO - ESTIMATES THAT ITS YEAR-END 2020 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL RANGE BETWEEN $65 MILLION AND $70 MILLION

* IVERIC BIO - ESTIMATES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS AS CURRENTLY PLANNED INTO BEGINNING OF 2022

* IVERIC BIO - EXPECTS TOPLINE 18-MONTH DATA FROM FIRST PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING ZIMURA FOR TREATMENT OF GA SECONDARY TO AMD, OPH2003, TO BE AVAILABLE BY END OF Q2 2020