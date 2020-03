March 11 (Reuters) - IVF Hartmann Holding AG:

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FY EBIT DECREASED BY 13.4% TO CHF 14.4 MILLION DUE TO SPECIAL EFFECTS AND INFLUENCED BY INVESTMENTS TO IMPLEMENT STRATEGY 2020

* FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR, A RESULT IN THE AREA OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR IS THEREFORE ASSUMED