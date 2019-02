Feb 25 (Reuters) - IVF HARTMANN HOLDING AG:

* UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.50 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* FY EBIT FELL BY 12.8% FROM CHF 19.0 MILLION TO CHF 16.6 MILLION

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT DECREASED BY 12.1% FROM CHF 16.0 MILLION TO CHF 14.1 MILLION