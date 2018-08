Aug 31 (Reuters) - IVF Hartmann Holding AG:

* H1 REVENUES FELL BY CHF 0.4 MILLION TO CHF 66.0 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR

* H1 EBIT STOOD AT CHF 7.4 MILLION (-16.5%) AND NET PROFIT AT CHF 6.1 MILLION (-17.8%)

* H2 REVENUES EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT THE SAME LEVEL AS IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR