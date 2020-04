BRIEF-Ivi, Inovio, And Knih To Partner With Cepi In Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Of Inovio's Covid-19 Dna Vaccine In South Korea

April 16 (Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IVI, INOVIO, AND KNIH TO PARTNER WITH CEPI IN PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF INOVIO’S COVID-19 DNA VACCINE IN SOUTH KOREA

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - COALITION FOR EPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS INNOVATIONS (CEPI) GRANTS $6.9 MILLION FUNDING TO CO & INTERNATIONAL VACCINE INSTITUTE

* INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS - IVI WILL CONDUCT PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN PARALLEL TO CO'S PHASE 1 INO-4800 STUDY CURRENTLY UNDERWAY IN U.S.