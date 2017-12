Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ivory Properties Group Bhd:

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TAN YEW THONG & TEH YEONG KEAT TO BUY REMAINING 51% STAKE OF IVORY CONTINENTAL SDN FOR 8 MILLION RGT

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TOWARDS THE FUTURE EARNINGS OF CO‍​