Sept 22 (Reuters) - IVS GROUP SA:

* ‍SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY BUSINESS OF FACCHINETTI VENDING DISTRIBUTORI AUTOMATICI​

* BUSINESS ACQUIRED GENERATES ANNUAL SALES OF AROUND CHF 1.2 MILLION AND WAS VALUED AROUND CHF 2.1 MILLION, WITH A MULTIPLE OF 4 TIMES EBITDA