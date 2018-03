March 21 (Reuters) - IVU Traffic Technologies Ag:

* IVU AG ACHIEVES RECORD RESULT IN 2017 - DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION PROPOSED

* FY EBIT ROSE TO EUR 6.1 MILLION

* WILL PROPOSE PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE