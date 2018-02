Feb 5 (Reuters) - IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: IVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES AG: IVU AG: PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR 2017 REVENUE AND EBIT ON COURSE FOR NEW RECORDS

* FY REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 70 MILLION, A YEAR-ON-YEAR RISE OF NEARLY 20%

* FY 2017 EBIT WILL INCREASE TO AROUND EUR 6 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2018 EBIT TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER AT EUR 4 MILLION TO EUR 5 MILLION

* FY GROSS PROFIT WILL AMOUNT TO AROUND EUR 47 MILLION, UP BY OVER 10%