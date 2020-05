BRIEF-IWG Continues To Expect Covid-19 To Have Significant Impact On Performance In Q2

May 27 (Reuters) - IWG Plc:

* TRADING UPDATE

* NET DEBT, ON A PRE-IFRS 16 BASIS, AT 30 APRIL 2020 OF £320.8M

* FOR PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 31 MARCH 2020 OPEN CENTRE REVENUE UP 17.7% (17.8% AT ACTUAL RATES), ALL REGIONS CONTRIBUTING

* PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 31 MARCH 2020 PRE-2019 REVENUE UP 7.6% (7.7% AT ACTUAL RATES)

* QTRLY GROUP’S OVERALL REVENUE PERFORMANCE WAS IMPACTED BY REDUCED REVENUE FROM ANCILLARY SERVICES AND LOWER NEW SALES ACTIVITY

* GROUP HAS SO FAR SECURED CASH SAVINGS FROM OPERATIONS OF APPROXIMATELY £150M

* PERIOD 1 JANUARY TO 31 MARCH 2020 PRE-2019 OCCUPANCY UP 6.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 78.8% FROM 72.2% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019

* BOARD ALSO DECIDED TO TAKE A VOLUNTARY 50% REDUCTION IN FEES AND BASE SALARIES DURING THIS CHALLENGING PERIOD

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT COVID-19 TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OUR PERFORMANCE IN Q2

* BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT GROUP HAS APPROPRIATE HEADROOM IN RELATION TO ITS COVENANTS

* HAVE CLOSED 47 LOCATIONS IN FOUR MONTHS TO 30 APRIL 2020 AND EXPECT THIS TO INCREASE OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR

* CLOSURES WILL IMPACT PROFITABILITY IN SHORT TERM

* ANTICIPATE GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT IN H2, ALTHOUGH IT IS NOT CURRENTLY POSSIBLE TO PREDICT QUANTUM OF IMPROVEMENT

* MARCH 2020 YTD TOTAL REVENUE 692.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 619.9 MILLION STG