BRIEF-IWG FY Revenue Increased From £2,402.1M To £2,653.0M

March 3 (Reuters) - IWG Plc:

* IWG PLC - FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED FROM £2,402.1M TO £2,653.0M, AN INCREASE OF 9.2% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

* IWG PLC - OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS LED TO BRIEF CLOSURES OF OUR CENTRES IN CHINA, AND A CLOSE REVIEW OF ONGOING DEVELOPMENTS WORLDWIDE

* IWG PLC - ANTICIPATE THAT COVID-19 WILL HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON PERFORMANCE BUT IT IS TOO EARLY TO DETERMINE OVERALL IMPACT

* IWG - WHILST MOST OF GROUP’S REVENUE IS FIXED IN SHORT TERM, SOME SERVICE REVENUE IS IMPACTED FROM CLOSURES OF CENTRES IN CHINA

* IWG PLC - INCREASE IN FULL-YEAR DIVIDEND OF 10.3%, TAKING IT FROM 6.30P TO 6.95P FOR 2019

* IWG - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX ON IAS 17 BASIS 489.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 138.7 MILLION STG

* IWG - FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ON IAS 17 BASIS 119.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 109.6 MILLION STG

* IWG PLC - PREPARED FOR A RANGE OF POSSIBILITIES ON BREXIT INCLUDING ANY DISRUPTION THAT MAY ARISE AND CONTINUES TO MONITOR SITUATION CAREFULLY