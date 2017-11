Nov 2 (Reuters) - IWG PLC

* IN ‍THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPT. 30 , REVENUE GROWTH ACROSS ALL OUR OPEN CENTRES (EXCLUDING CLOSED CENTRES) INCREASED 4.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍Q3 TOTAL GROUP (INCLUDING CLOSED CENTRES), REVENUE INCREASED TO £585.7M COMPARED WITH £566.9M IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR