BRIEF-IWG Says FY 2017 Results Expected To Be In Line With Prior Guidance​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iwg Plc:

* ‍REVENUE GROWTH FOR OPEN CENTRES ACCELERATED FROM 4.4% IN Q3 2017 TO 7.5% IN Q4​

* ‍MATURE CENTRE REVENUES RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q4​

* ‍FINAL MONTHS OF 2017 SAW IMPROVEMENT IN TRADING AND RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE​

* ‍SALES ACTIVITY TRENDS REMAIN GOOD WHICH SHOULD LEAD TO IMPROVED REVENUE GROWTH DURING 2018​

* ‍THIS GROUP REVENUE PERFORMANCE REFLECTS STRONG UPLIFT IN SALES ACTIVITY SINCE OCTOBER.​