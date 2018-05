May 2 (Reuters) - IWG Plc:

* Q1 MATURE REVENUE INCREASED 2.3% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO £544.1M (Q1 2017: £564.4M)

* Q1 GROUP REVENUE INCREASED 6.7% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY TO £583.9M FROM £580.7M IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR

* AT ACTUAL RATES, Q1 GROUP REVENUE INCREASED 0.6%