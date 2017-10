BRIEF-IWG says returned to revenue growth in Q2

Aug 8 (Reuters) - IWG PLC

* HY ‍GROUP REVENUE WAS STABLE (II) AT £1,169.7M WITH REVENUE MOMENTUM IMPROVING THROUGH PERIOD AS IWG RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2​

* ‍13 PCT INCREASE IN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO 1.75P (H1 2016: 1.55P), REFLECTING CONFIDENCE IN LONG-TERM OUTLOOK​

* ‍WE ANTICIPATE STRONG CASH GENERATION IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* ‍HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 80.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 84.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO ​

* ‍INCREASED VISIBILITY ON NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR WHOLE OF 2017​

* ‍PIPELINE VISIBILITY AS OF 28 JULY 2017 OF ABOUT £240M, REPRESENTING 310 LOCATIONS​

* SAYS ‍CONFIDENT THAT BUSINESS WILL SEE GROWTH OVER SECOND HALF OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍CONFIDENT THAT BUSINESS WILL SEE GROWTH OVER SECOND HALF OF 2017​

* SAYS ‍ANTICIPATE STRONG CASH GENERATION IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR​​