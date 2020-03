BRIEF-IWG To Temporarily Suspend Updated £100 Mln Share Repurchase Programme, Scraps Final Dividend

March 23 (Reuters) - IWG Plc:

* IWG PLC REGUS PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* IWG PLC - IN OUR 2019 RESULTS STATEMENT, WE INDICATED THAT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAD LED TO A BRIEF CLOSURE OF SOME CENTRES IN CHINA

* IWG PLC - ALL THE CENTRES IN CHINA ARE NOW OPERATIONAL

* IWG PLC - NOT TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 4.8P PREVIOUSLY DECLARED

* IWG PLC - TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND UPDATED £100M SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

* IWG PLC - EXPECT THERE TO BE PRESSURE ON GLOBAL BUSINESS AS COUNTRYWIDE LOCKDOWNS ARE IMPLEMENTED

* IWG PLC - TOO EARLY TO PROVIDE EARNINGS GUIDANCE IN RELATION TO REMAINDER OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* IWG PLC - RESOLUTION IN RESPECT OF 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PROPOSED AT AGM SCHEDULED TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: