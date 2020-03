March 16 (Reuters) - IXICO PLC:

* IXICO PLC - IXICO ANNOUNCES EXPANDED CONTRACT WITH VACCINEX

* IXICO PLC - CONTRACT DOES NOT HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS OF PERFOMANCE FOR YEAR

* IXICO PLC ANNOUNCES AWARD OF CONTRACT TO PROVIDE IMAGING SERVICES FOR VACCINEX'S PLANNED PHASE IB/IIA TRIAL OF PEPINEMAB