April 20 (Reuters) - IXICO PLC:

* IXICO PLC - 33% REVENUE GROWTH; £4.6M REVENUES FOR 6 MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020

* IXICO PLC - £15.3M ORDER BOOK AT 31 MARCH STRENGTHENED FURTHER TO £22.5M AS AT 20 APRIL 2020

* IXICO PLC - COVID-19 PRESENTS UNCERTAINTY IN NEAR TERM