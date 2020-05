May 20 (Reuters) - IXICO PLC:

* HY REPORTED REVENUES OF £4.6 MILLION; 33.0% GROWTH ON H1 2019 (2019: £3.4 MILLION)

* HY PROFIT PER SHARE OF 1.01P (2019: 0.46P)

* SAYS ORDER BOOK OF £15.3 MILLION AT 31 MARCH 2020, INCREASED TO OVER £22 MILLION IN APRIL 2020 ON SIGNING CONTRACTS POST-PERIOD END