April 4 (Reuters) - IXICO PLC:

* SIGNED EXTENSION TO EXISTING CONTRACT WITH A TOP 15 GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY FOR ADVANCED IMAGING CLINICAL TRIAL SERVICES IN PSP

* TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE HAS INCREASED FROM $1.2M TO $1.95M AND PROJECT DURATION HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM 2019 INTO EARLY 2020