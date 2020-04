BRIEF-IXICO Signs Contract For Late-Phase Study In Huntington's Disease

April 14 (Reuters) - IXICO PLC:

* IXICO PLC - £10.5M CONTRACT WIN, UPDATE ON TRADING & COVID-19

* IXICO PLC - SIGNING OF SUBSTANTIAL NEW CONTRACT FOR A LATE-PHASE OPEN LABEL STUDY IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE

* IXICO PLC - FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT RUNS TO 2024 WITH A TOTAL VALUE OF £10.5 MILLION

* IXICO PLC - SEES REVENUE GROWTH FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH OF AT LEAST 25% COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* IXICO PLC - EXPECTS A SLOWDOWN IN REVENUES IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

* IXICO PLC - BOARD IS NOT CURRENTLY ABLE TO PROVIDE CLARITY REGARDING OUTLOOK FOR 2020