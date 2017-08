BRIEF-IXYS Corporation qtrly earnings per share $0.17

Aug 2 (Reuters) - IXYS Corp

* IXYS Corporation reports results for the June 2017 quarter

* Quarterly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21 excluding items

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.17

* Quarterly revenue rose 3.6 percent to $83.5 million

* Sees quarterly revenue up 4 to 6 percent

* IXYS Corp says backlog at March 31, 2017 was $98.9 million

* IXYS Corp says expect revenues in September 2017 quarter to increase 4-6% from June 2017 quarter