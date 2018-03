March 28 (Reuters) - Izea Inc:

* IZEA ANNOUNCES DATE CHANGE FOR FY 2017 EARNINGS RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

* IZEA INC - CONF CALL TO REVIEW AND DISCUSS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL NOW BEGIN AT 5:00 P.M. EASTERN STANDARD TIME ON APRIL 2, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: